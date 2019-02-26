Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, February 26th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (2/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What WWE Superstar opened Monday Night Raw by announcing his cancer is in remission and he will be returing to action soon? A: ROMAN REIGNS

2) Who announced they will be leaving the Today show on April 5th? A: KATHY LEE GIFFORD

3) Chip and Joanna Gaines just bought a 106-yr-old (what)? A: CASTLE

4) There's a $1.5 Billion MegaMillions jackpot that is still unclaimed. In what state was the ticket sold? A: SOUTH CAROLINA

5) Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are launching their baby brand, Hello Bello, at which store? A: WALMART