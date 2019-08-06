Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (8/7) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Somebody called The Brew Podcast is getting their 15 minutes of fame on Twitter with their list of the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time. Who did they have at Number one? A: JAY-Z

2) R Kelly got new charges yesterday in which state? A: MINNESOTA

3) Former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson says the best car he's ever driven is made by whom? A: LEXUS

4) On their way to Google Camp this week, who did Oprah take time out to go on a bike ride with? A: BRADLEY COOPER

5) Who broke a kid's bike seat at Green Bay Packers training camp yesterday? A: JJ WATT