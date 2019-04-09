Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, April 9th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (4/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Archaelogists discovered a 2000 year old "Elixir of Immortality" in what country? A: CHINA

2) Which arline's CEO surprised passengers and crew alike by going through a plane collecting trash? A: JET BLUE

3) Which star of TV and film officially announced yesterday that they are writing a memior? A: TOM SELLECK

4) Who got booed at a Katy Perry concert at the Final Four? A: CHARLES BARKLEY

5) A new Alzheimer's study found that the risk of memory problems later in life can be reduced by eating (what?) A: GARLIC