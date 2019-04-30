Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, April 30th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 30, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (5/01) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Kourtney Kardashian played a game of "Who'd You Rather?" with Ellen that reignited romance rumors with the eldest Kardashian sister and whom?      A: JOHN MAYER

2) Who is said to be spending $5 Million of their own money on their Billboard Music Awards performance?        A: MADONNA

3) Tennis star Sloane Stephens announced her engagement to Jozy Altidore. What sport does he play?        A: SOCCER

4) An episode of (what) classic TV show is now at the center of the measles vaccine debate?        A: THE BRADY BUNCH

5) Who just passed Tesla to become the number 2 US automaker?        A: FORD

