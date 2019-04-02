Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (4/03) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Matthew McConaughey was hit with the worst box office opening of his career. What's the name of this dumpster fire? A: THE BEACH BUM

2) WHo had mystery date last week... that has now been revealed to be a Canadian engineer? A: JOHN CENA

3) What company is selling of Keebler, Famous Amos and Mother's cookies among other sweet snack brands for over a billion? A: KELLOGG'S

4) What school gave their basketball coach a lifetime contract after UCLA offered him a reported $48 Million? A: KENTUCKY

5) Who saved The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, from making a fashion faux pas at her first overseas state dinner? A: THE PRINCE OF WALES-PRINCE CHARLES