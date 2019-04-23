Spence's Challenge Questions: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (4/24) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) One of the stars of the Breaking Bad prequel says the show will end after next season, season 6, just like Breaking Bad did. What's the name of the show? A: BETTER CALL SAUL

2) Who dropped their $100 million lawsuit against he producers of Sharknado? A: TARA REID

3) Peyton Manning grabbed headlines yesterday for passing on a TV gig. Which one? A: ESPN'S MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

4) 1-yr-old Prince Louis showed some teeth in his birthday pics. How many teeth? A: 2

5) Ariana Grande got hit right in the chest with what during her Coachella set? A: LEMON