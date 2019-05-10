Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, May 9th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $248)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (5/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who is coming out of retirement to grace the cover fo the 2019 (and probably last) Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue? A: TYRA BANKS

2) When his Jeopardy run is over, there may be a job waiting for James Holzhauer in his favorite sport. Which one? A: BASEBALL

3) For a new movie, Renee Zellwager has transformed herself into what Hollywood icon? A: JUDY GARLAND

4) The independent action comedy feature "Fatman" has signed Mel Gibson to star as which character? A: SANTA CLAUS

5) Which sports network is cutting five live shows as part of a $20 Million budget reduction? A: NFL NETWORK