Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

May 2, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (5/03) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which TV show's cast got the "Hollywood TCL Chinese Theater hand and footprint" treatment yesterday?       A: BIG BANG THEORY

2) Whose sales were sent through the roof by Donut Sticks and Bacon?        A: MCDONALD'S

3) Whose rare baseball rookie card recently sold at auction for over $130,000?        A: BABE RUTH

4) Who's hosting a cooking show on Hulu with celebrity chef David Chang called, "Family Style?"          A: CHRISSY TEIGEN

5) Sofia Vergara grabbed headlines for stepping out in LA in a $35 sundress paired with a $22,000 (what)?        A: HERMES BIRKIN BAG

98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

