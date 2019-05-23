Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (5/24) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) A petition has gone viral and as of yesterday had over 22,689 signatures to have future Marvel movies with Wolverine in them to have the role played by who? A: DANNY DEVITO

2) The last American slave ship was discovered in what state? A: ALABAMA

3) What UNLV alum just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? A: GUY FIERI

4) The rep for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounpo is pretty displeased with whom? A: DRAKE

5) Cleveland gets it in 2021, Kansas City is 2023... what are they getting? A: THE NFL DRAFT