Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, May 16th, 2019

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (5/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Chicagoland residents are being warned to hide their pets from animals that walk on their hind legs and bare their teeth, calling them "Zombie (blank.)" What are they? A: RACCOONS

2) CBS All Access has finally named it's upcoming Star Trek series starring Patrick Stewart. What is it? A: STAR TREK: PICARD

3) Who went for the 60s bombshell look on their first Vogue cover? A: PAMELA ANDERSON

4) Who shared an "empowering" bikini pic after a jiu-jitsu workout? A: DEMI LOVATO

5) What team left in the NHL Playoffs sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS