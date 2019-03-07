Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, March 7th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (3/08) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What game show host and American icon announced a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis yesterday? A: ALEX TREBEK

2) The CW's flagship DCTV series is coming to an end with a shortened season 8. What show? A: ARROW

3) Will Smith is NOT doing the Suidice Squad sequel. Who does the Hollywood Reporter say is in talks to replace him? A: IDRIS ELBA

4) What 90s NBC smash is getting a reboot later this year? A: MAD ABOUT YOU

5) Avan Mendes spent her birthday with Ryan Gosling and their girls at the site of their first date. Where? A: DISNEYLAND