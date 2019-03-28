Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, March 28th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (4/01) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Before Keanu Reeves took the role of Neo in "The Matrix," Neo almost became a woman... played by whom? A: SANDRA BULLOCK

2) Whow have Major League Baseball players voted "Most Overrated" for the second year in a row? A: BRYCE HARPER

3) What store said yesterday that they will begin selling CBD products in 1500 stores in 9 states... but not Nevada? A: WALGREENS

4) Who did Rosie O'Donnell say was "menaer than anyone had ever been to her?" A: WHOOPI GOLDBERG

5) Bayer lost another trial, and a jury has awarded $80 Million in damages over what product? A: ROUNDUP WEED KILLER