Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, March 21st, 2019

AND DOWN GOES SPENCE! He tied Marilyn White of Centennial Hills which means we reset the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. Wants to win some cash?

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (3/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The first of a new production Jeep model rolled off the line in Toledo yesterday. What's the new model called? A: GLADIATOR

2) Which major Big Bang Theory star almost wasn't cast in the show? A: KALEY CUOCO/PENNY

3) Europe's first underwater restaurant has opened in what country? A: NORWAY

4) Which Major League Baseball team is near the most expensive contract ever given to a player with no major league service? A: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

5) An argument that threatened to turn into more caused a flight to LA to turn back. Where did it come from? A: HONOLULU