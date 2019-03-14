Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, March 14th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $748)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (3/15) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Le'Veon Bell lost out on a lot of money after turning down a big money offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers and sitting out last year. Who's he gonna play for now? A: NY JETS

2) A huge blizzard drilled Denver and the central US yesterday. They called it a bomb (what)? A: CYCLONE

3) Some scientists are warning that wireless (what) could give you cancer? A: HEADPHONES

4) Verizon will launch 5G service on April 11th in how many cities? A: 2

5) Kim K. posted a no-makeup selfie to show what her (what) looks like? A: PSORIASIS