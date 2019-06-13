Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, June 13th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $248)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (6/14) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) The protective layer on the 103rd floor observation level of the Willis Tower cracked with People standing on it. What city is the Willis Tower in? A: CHICAGO

2) Which NBA team just hired Cal's womens head coach to be an assistant coach? A: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

3) Quentin Tarantino still wants to be the one to make an R-rated version of what movie? A: STAR TREK

4) Which carmaker is recalling over a million SUVs for potential steering problems? A: FORD

5) Congratulations to the new Stanley Cup Champion... On the flip side of that, which NHL team still sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS