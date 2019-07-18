Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, July 18th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $748)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (7/19) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) After bing in the same spot on a street for 25 years, a 1971 Cadillac was finally towed... and some neighbors aren't happy. What city let that happen? A: BROOKLYN

2) Mario Lopez is leaving Extra to host which show? A: ACCESS HOLLYWOOD

3) Which entertainment provider didn't grow globally as much as anticipated, and actually lost US subscribers, so their stock took a tumble yesterday? A: NETFLIX

4) It is believed that the new Madden has created the most dominant player in decades. Who? A: PATRICK MAHOMES

5) What Hollywood notable says she met her boyfriend when he slid into her DMs? A: CHRISSY METZ