Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, February 28th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (3/01) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What accused, and acquitted, murderer made a joke about murder and got social media all worked up? A: AMANDA KNOX

2) Which state's House of Representatives has passed a bill that would allow people to run red lights, sort of? A: UTAH

3) What show has Fox revived with most of the original cast and a big twist? A: BEVERLY HILLS, 90210

4) There's been a mysterious surge in circulation is what denomination of bills? A: $100

5) What is Walmart phasing out that has a lot of people upset? A: GREETERS