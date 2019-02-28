Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, February 28th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 28, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (3/01) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) What accused, and acquitted, murderer made a joke about murder and got social media all worked up?       A: AMANDA KNOX

2) Which state's House of Representatives has passed a bill that would allow people to run red lights, sort of?        A: UTAH

3) What show has Fox revived with most of the original cast and a big twist?        A: BEVERLY HILLS, 90210

4) There's been a mysterious surge in circulation is what denomination of bills?        A: $100

5) What is Walmart phasing out that has a lot of people upset?         A: GREETERS

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
American Idol Contestant IN STUDIO. Grandma Doesn't ALWAYS Know Best. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 238 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 237 The Chet Buchanan Show
According To Some Women, If You're A Working Mom, You're A Part-time Mom. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 236 The Chet Buchanan Show
WARNING: The Good Feeling Story Of The Day Will Probably Make You Cry. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes