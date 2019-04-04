Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, April 4th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 4, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $323)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (4/05) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) A spy plane flew over a number of secret American military installations, including apparently, Area 51. Whose plane was it?       A: RUSSIA

2) Who reportedly is in line to become the highest paid personality in ESPN history?         A: STEPHEN A. SMITH

3) DC released the first trailer for the movie, "Joker." Who plays the title role?        A: JOAQUIN PHOENIX

4) Emilia Clarke, who plays Danerys Targeryan in Game of Thrones, has told one person how it ends. Who?         A: HER MOM

5) Which NBA team's owner grabbed headlines for saying their team "has not lived up to the brand?"          A: LOS ANGELES LAKERS

