Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, April 11th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (4/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Discovery, Inc is rebranding DIY Network as Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network, said to be called (what?) A: MAGNOLIA

2) Who is suing Anheuser-Busch for selling a beer that bears its name? A: PATAGONIA

3) Sig Hansen is a star on what TV show? A: DEADLIEST CATCH

4) Matt Lauer came out of seclusion last week to attend a birthday party for his old boss, who is now an executive at (what) network? A: CNN

5) Tuesday night, a dozen major league baseball players got stuck in an elevator. What team are they from? A: ATLANTA BRAVES