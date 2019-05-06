Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, May 6th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (5/07) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Hosted by Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and the creative director of Gucci, the self-proclaimed "Party of the Year" is tonight. What is it? A: THE MET GALA

2) Who was on The Gram this weekend literally rockin a Gucci Cowboy hat with a shout out to Lil Nas X? A: MILEY CYRUS

3) Who was the host this weekend on SNL? A: ADAM SANDLER

4) Who was the hourse that won... and then didn't win... the Kentucky Derby? A: MAXIMUM SECURITY

5) She's on the cover of vogue, and in the article Madonna says she's being punished for what? A: TURNING 60