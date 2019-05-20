Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, May 20th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (5/21) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) With just a week to go before their reunion tour kicks off, which Spice Girl went to the hospital on Friday complaining that they couldn't see? A: MEL B

2) Which state is preparing to become the first to legalize eco-friendly "human composting?" A: WASHINGTON

3) Which college's keynote speaker told graduating seniors that he will be paying off their student loans? A: MOREHOUSE

4) Which automaker is recalling 270,000 cars in North America? A: FORD

5) Which team still playing in the NHL playoffs sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS