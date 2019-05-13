Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, May 13th, 2019

May 13, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (5/14) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which Major League Baseball team changed their twitter handle for Mother's Day... and lost their original name to another user for a few hours?       A: SAN DIEGO PADRES

2) Actress Peggy Lipton passed away Saturday. What late 60s/early 70s show rocketed her to fame?        A: THE MOD SQUAD

3) What showbiz notable was reportedly named as a suspect in an assault against a hair stylist over the weekend?       A: BLAC CHYNA

4) The Patriots' Julian Edelman got his degree Saturday after leaving school in 2006. Who congratulated him on 14 years of college?       A: TOM BRADY

5) Controversy aside, one of Michael Jackson's kids graduated from college Saturday. Which one?        A: PRINCE MICHAEL

