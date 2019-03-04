Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, March 4th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (3/05) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) When NFL head coach crashed the NFL Network's broadcast with a "very generous" check for St. Jude? A: BILL BELICHICK

2) Which "Dancing With The Stars" judge disclosed they had been suffering from fatigue and body aches, caused by Iron Deficiency Anemia? A: CARRIE ANN INABA

3) Prince George apparently told Kate Middleton that she's "rubbish" at what? A: SOCCER

4) SNL ripped into Jussie Smollett and Robert Kraft with a parody of what TV show? A: SHARK TANK

5) What player's jersey just set the 24-hour sales record for a jersey launch in any sport? A: BRYCE HARPER