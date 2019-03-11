Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, March 11th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

March 11, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $673)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (3/12) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) What former Today Show Anchor is reported to be in talks to go back to network news?        A: ANN CURRY

2) Superstar NFL receiver Antonio Brown finally got traded from the STeelers... to which team?        A: RAIDERS

3) Who grabbed headlines for taking down someone who had a less than complimentary comment on their family Insta photo?        A: PINK

4) Kanye took delivery of a new car that one writer called "a cream colored catastrophe." What kind of car?       A: LAMBORGHINI

5) Outside of Phoenix, a woman got too close to a zoo enclosure and was attacked when she attempted to take a selfie with what animal?      A: JAGUAR

