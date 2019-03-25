Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, Mach 25th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (3/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who was photographed at Spring Break in Mexico after apparently getting liposuction? A: PAULY D

2) Which college basketball team that was still in the tournament yesterday had a 7'6" tall center? A: UCF/CENTRAL FLORIDA

3) Saying "Pizza Is Fun," Shaquille O'Neal has joined the Board of Directors of which company? A: PAPA JOHNS

4) Which former Catwoman posted a video on Friday after she found her old whip? A: MICHELLE PFIEFFER

5) The longest running sci-fi/genre series ever on broadcast television will end on the CW after 15 seasons. What is it? A: SUPERNATURAL