Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, June 3rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (6/04) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Brad Pitt finds it "rude" and "bizarre" that there are rumors linking him with his "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" co-star. Which one? A: MARGOT ROBBIE

2) Noted Warriors troll Drake had dinner with which Warrior after Game 1 of the NBA Finals? A: DRAYMOND GREEN

3) The puppeteer who played Admiral Ackbar in 'Return of the Jedi' is telling a story that (which) actor was trying to get him fired? A: HARRISON FORD

4) Legendary Disney voice actor Jim Cummings believes his ex-wife is extorting him. Name a character he has voice. A: WINNIE THE POOH/TIGGER

5) Which automaker will unveil their first new car in 11 years next month? A: LOTUS