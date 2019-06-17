Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, June 17th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

June 17, 2019
Kayla
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (6/18) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who said over the weekend that "Instagram is designed to make people feel bad?"        A: MADONNA

2) The US Women's National Soccer Team had another big win yesterday. Who did they beat?       A: CHILE

3) Some are confused by Prince William's Father's Day Insta post where he's only with one of his three kids. Which one?        A: LOUIS

4) A 2 hour global outage in the system cause a "Shopping Armageddon" for what store?       A: TARGET

5) A lot of talk about how disappointing "Men In Black: International" was at the box office. Which movie was number one?       A: MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL

