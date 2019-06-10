Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, June 10th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tueday (6/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who opened their tour in LA Friday, and did a duet with their daughter during the show? A: JENNIFER LOPEZ

2) Which KLUC superstar of the late 90s and early 2000s unveiled what is being called a "giant" tattoo on their head and neck Friday? A: USHER

3) Who went on Instagram with their 5 week old baby Saturday, proclaiming, "Hospital underwear for life!"? A: AMY SCHUMER

4) Which company is expanding their day care benefit, but infuriating employees in the process? A: NIKE

5) Who ended their 16 year residency on the Strip Saturday night? A: CELINE DION