Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, July 8th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (7/9) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) A new record for the fastest knockout in UFC history was set Saturday night. How fast was it? A: FIVE SECONDS

2) Due to toxic algae bloom, all of the Gulf Coast beaches in which state have been closed to swimming? A: MISSISSIPPI

3) A pair of eagles in Northern California are baffling scientists by raising a baby (what)? A: HAWK

4) Who nailed the Bottle Cap Challenge using just their voice? A: MARIAH CAREY

5) What famous father of a new cast member on "Stranger Things" went on Instagram saying, "She's the real thing?" A: ETHAN HAWKE