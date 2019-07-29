Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, July 29th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (7/30) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) According to witnesses, a massive brawl started on a British cruise ship when a passenger showed up dressed as (what)? A: A CLOWN

2) What former US Women's National Soccer team member was told they will not be needed in mediation over equal pay? A: HOPE SOLO

3) 22-yr-old Egan Bernal is the latest champion of what event? A: TOUR DE FRANCE

4) A 65 million year old dinosaur skull was recently found by a college student. What kind of dinosaur? A: TRICERATOPS

5) Which star's 9 Million follower Twitter account was hacked yesterday and filled with numerous offensive tweets? A: JESSICA ALBA