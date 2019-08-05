Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/6) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) What 'Friends' alum took to the Gram this weekend in the interest of teaching the next generation how to properly say an iconic line from their character? A: COURTENEY COX

2) Which America's Got Talent judge had their second ceremony over the weekend for their latest marriage? A: HEIDI KLUM

3) Who went on social asking Dr. Phil for help with their problems? A: BAM MARGERA

4) Which World Famous celebrity also went on the Gram this weekend... but he was wishing his "amazing wife" a Happy 38th birthday? A: PRINCE HARRY

5) A genetleman named Randy Cronk is reportedly the new boyfriend of which Today Show host? A: KATHY LEE GIFFORD