Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 12th, 2019

Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/13) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who made history by executing the first double-double dismount in competition off of the balance beam Saturday? A: SIMONE BILES

2) Jason Momoa says he can't shoot "Aquaman 2" because he got run over by a what? A: BULLDOZER

3) Who is reportedly "throwing tantrums" on the set of the Australian version of "The Masked Singer?" A: LINDSAY LOHAN

4) What star went on Donors Choose to fund classroom needs in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy? A: LADY GAGA

5) Which NFL team's quarterback has supposedly turned down an offer of over $30 million per year? A: DALLAS COWBOYS