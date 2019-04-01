Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, April 1st, 2019

April 1, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $248)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (4/02) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference: 

1) Who is going to be the voice of the CHucky doll in the upcoming reboot of the movie "Child's Play?"       A: MARK HAMILL

2) What legendary rock band postponed their tour so their lead singer can receive medical treatment?        A: ROLLING STONES

3) Jay-Z received the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards Saturday. Who did he especially thank?           A: BEYONCE

4) For the seventh consecutive season, the NBA broke their own league record for the most (what)?          A: THREE POINTERS

5) The NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four is all set. Where will it be held?         A: MINNEAPOLIS

