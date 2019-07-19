Spence's Challenge Questions: July 19th, 2019

HE GAVE AWAY THE CASH!! Melissa Alessi not just tied him, she got more answers right which means she's taking home the bonus.

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (7/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who surprised the people of Comic-Con by showing up with the first trailer from their new movie? A: TOM CRUISE

2) A fan of which NFL team plead guilty and got a $500 fine for shining a laser pointer at Tom Brady during a game? A: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

3) What iconic retail brand that liquidated last year is attempting a comeback this holiday season? A: TOYS R US

4) An NYC pop-up event turned ugly when which shoe company teamed up with Arizona Ice Tea to sell 99 Cent shoes? A: ADIDAS

5) Following a recent stock surge, how many people are there now in the world worth $100 Billion? A: 3 (Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and now the Chairman and Chief Executive of Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault)