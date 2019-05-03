Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, May 3rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (5/06) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who knew Miss USA was last night? What state did the winner come from? A: NORTH CAROLINA

2) The next chapter in Jimmy Kimmel's "feud" with Matt Damon aired last night. Who helped Jimmy with the prank? A: TOM BRADY

3) Kelly Clarkson had surgery yesterday morning, just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. Why? A: REMOVED HER APPENDIX

4) Norah O'Donnell is expecting to soon leave her network TV show. What show is she on? A: CBS THIS MORNING

5) Blake Lively and (we assume) Ryan Reynolds are having another baby! How many kids will this make for the pair? A: THREE