Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, May 24th, 2019

Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $523)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tueday (5/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) $4 Million worth of jewerly was left on a plane. It was supposed to be worn at the Cannes Film Festival by what KLUC artist? A: RITA ORA

2) Who says they have written a Ghostbusters prequel? A: DAN AYKROYD

3) Tony Romo lost his appeal in his lawsuit. Who's he suing? A: THE NFL

4) In a video that's going viral, a woman in Norway dropped her phone in the water. Who got it back? A: A BELUGA WHALE

5) What part of her role in Game of Thrones in Emilia Clarke done talking about? A: HER NUDE SCENES