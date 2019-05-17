Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, May 17th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (5/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Ted Ginn Jr. believes he is the fastest player in the NFL and says he will race any other player for how much? A: $10,000

2) IM Pei has died at 102 years of age. He was best known as a world-renowned (what?) A: ARCHITECT

3) The star of which ABC show has now jumped into the Kelly Ripa/Bachelor battle? A: ELLEN POMPEO/GREY'S ANATOMY

4) Which fast food chain is taking over a Palm Springs hotel and resort? A: TACO BELL

5) Which remaining team in the NHL Playoffs sucks the most? A: SAN JOSE SHARKS