Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, May 10th, 2019

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. Here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Two men endured a 71 day hike to document what American national landmark? A: GRAND CANYON

2) Who posted a pic on Instagram Thursday showing off their bikini body and a misspelled tattoo? A: JESSIE J

3) What is the name of Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company? A: BLUE ORIGIN

4) Jim Fowler passed away on Wednesday. He was the co-host of the oldschool show, "Mutual of Omaha's (blank?) A: WILD KINGDOM

5) She's only 22, but she's already on her second cover of Vogue. Who is she? A: ZENDAYA