Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, March 8th, 2019

Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $648)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (3/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which airline is giving away trips to St. Lucia to women named Lucia or Lucy? A: VIRGIN

2) What legendary wreslting announcer is leaving WWE after 26 years? A: JIM ROSS

3) Who reportedly wants a massive pay raise to stay at CBS? A: GAYLE KING

4) A truck overturned on an LA freeway ramp yesterday morning, spilling hundreds of boxes of what? A: MODELO BEER

5) Which clothing retailer has taken down their online store and has begun the process to close all their physical stores? A: CHARLOTTE RUSSE