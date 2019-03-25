Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, March 22nd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (3/25) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Name the company that is suing Anheuser-Busch over the Bud Light Super Bowl "Corn Syrup" ad? A: MILLER COORS

2) Dating rumors are flying about Lady Gaga and whom? A: JEREMY RENNER

3) The State of Texas passed a bill yesterday, allowing children to do what? A: HAVE A LEMONADE STAND

4) What wildly popular kids show is being accused of being sexist for using the term "fireman?" A: PEPPA PIG

5) Cardi B has filed documents to trademark what? A: OKURR