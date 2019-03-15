Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, March 15th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $773)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (3/18) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Two Months after public outcry, Netflix has removed some real-life tragedy footage from what movie? A: BIRD BOX

2) Yesterday brought confirmation that Presidential hopeful Cory Booker is dating what Hollywood star? A: ROSARIO DAWSON

3) What company made headlines as they announced the departure of their Chief Product Officer yesterday? A: FACEBOOK

4) A blind 6-yr-old piano prodigy has gone viral for his cover of what song? A: BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

5) More Netflix news, after three seasons they've cancelled what reboot of a classic 1975 Norman Lear comedy? A: ONE DAY AT A TIME