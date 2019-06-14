Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, June 14th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

June 14, 2019
Kayla
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (6/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Gina and Matthew Kirschenheiter are not getting divorced after all... and of course you will see their reconciliation on the upcoming season of the Real Housewives offfffff... ?        A: ORANGE COUNTY

2) Who got crushed on social after blaming his caddy for two bad shots in a row at hte US Open yesterday?       A: JORDAN SPEITH

3) What online pet food and accessories supplier's initial public stock offering has reportedly raised over a billion dollars?        A: CHEWY.COM

4) A power outage hit which major league ballpark during a game yesterday?        A: TROPICANA FIELD

5) Taylor Swift's album is coming out August 23rd. What's it called?        A: LOVER

