Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, April 5th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (4/08) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Christopher Darden is defending the guy accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle. What other famous murder case was he involved in? A: OJ SIMPSON

2) What reality show star was attacked while sitting outside at an LA Coffee Shop? A: JACK OSBOURNE

3) Reportedly it is a "done deal" that Kevin Durant will go to which team? A: NEW YORK KNICKS

4) Gordon Ramsey is a father once again! How many kids does this make? A: FIVE

5) Prince Harry's comments on (what) have made some people furious? A: PARENTING