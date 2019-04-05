Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, April 5th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 5, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (4/08) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Christopher Darden is defending the guy accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle. What other famous murder case was he involved in?        A: OJ SIMPSON

2) What reality show star was attacked while sitting outside at an LA Coffee Shop?         A: JACK OSBOURNE

3) Reportedly it is a "done deal" that Kevin Durant will go to which team?          A: NEW YORK KNICKS

4) Gordon Ramsey is a father once again! How many kids does this make?         A: FIVE

5) Prince Harry's comments on (what) have made some people furious?         A: PARENTING

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
If Your Girl Is A Klepto, Should You Break Up With Her? Austin PROMposed To The Wrong Girl. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 262 The Chet Buchanan Show
Things Donald Trump Believes Cause Cancer 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Church of Spencetology Podcast: Episode 15 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 261 The Chet Buchanan Show
Alas!! Spence's Wallet Was Saved. How Long Did It Take To Name Your Kid? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes