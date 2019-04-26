Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, April 26th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (4/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Barry Weiss went to ICU after a motorcycle accident Wednesday. What TV show might you know his name from? A: STORAGE WARS

2) Who was back in the headlines yesterday because they're fighting a $6.7 million lawyer bill? A: BILL COSBY

3) Who's going to be on the Madden NFL 20 cover? A: PATRICK MAHOMES

4) What KLUC artists said, "their relationship wasn't healthy before they broke up?" A: JONAS BROTHERS

5) In what city was the NFL draft held last night? A: NASHVILLE