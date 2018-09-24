Spence's Challenge: Monday, Sept. 24th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tueday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) $18 Million in cocaine showed up at a Texas prison in donated boxes of (what)? A: BANANAS

2) Kanye and Saint West threw out the first pitch yesterday for which team? A: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

3) Which NFL team appeared to lose their quarterback for the rest of the season with an apparent ACL tear? A: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

4) A man pulled out a fun and pistol whipped his friend of over 50 yeras when they were arguing about which KLUC superstar artist? A: BRUNO MARS

5) Who beat out Fox with a $39 Billion bid in an auction for European broadcaster Sky? A: COMCAST