Spence's Challenge: Monday, Sept. 24th

The Chet Buchanan Show

September 24, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tueday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) $18 Million in cocaine showed up at a Texas prison in donated boxes of (what)?      A: BANANAS

2) Kanye and Saint West threw out the first pitch yesterday for which team?       A: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

3) Which NFL team appeared to lose their quarterback for the rest of the season with an apparent ACL tear?      A: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

4) A man pulled out a fun and pistol whipped his friend of over 50 yeras when they were arguing about which KLUC superstar artist?        A: BRUNO MARS

5) Who beat out Fox with a $39 Billion bid in an auction for European broadcaster Sky?      A: COMCAST

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 160 The Chet Buchanan Show
Should Maroon 5 give up part of their Halftime performance for Cardi B? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 159 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence wrote a song about Chicken Fingers. Lucy's boyfriend went crazy on her Instagram page. The Chet Buchanan Show
Team USA's A'ja Wilson on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
Patton Oswalt on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes