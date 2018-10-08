Spence's Challenge: Monday, October 8th

... and DOWN goes Spence. He lost to Julius Romero from the East side on Monday which means the jackpot resets from Tuesday.

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Veteran character actor Scott WIlson passed away over the weekend. He is probably best known for playing veterinarian Herschel Green on which show? A: THE WALKING DEAD

2) A jogger was running through a field in The Netherlands when he found a cage containing a four-month-old what? A: LION CUB

3) Carrie Underwood posted a picture on The Gram this weekend showing off what for the first time? A: HER FACIAL SCAR

4) John Gagliardi also passed away this weekend. He is the winningest coach in collegiate history in what sport? A: FOOTBALL

5) Who blurted out "Avengers 4" spoilers to Jimmy Fallon Friday night? A: MARK RUFFALO