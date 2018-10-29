Spence's Challenge: Monday, October 29th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) The strongest storm on Earth in 2018 led to the president declaring a major disaster in the Northern Mariana Islands. What is the name of the Super Typhoon that caused all the damage? A: YUTU

2) Fashion icon Iman sasy she will never get married again. Who was she married to before? A: DAVID BOWIE

3) Who is now the NFL's all-time scoring leader? A: ADAM VINATERI

4) Which US gymnast dominated in the qualifying round of the World Championships just hours after going to the ER with a Kidney stone? A: SIMONE BILES

5) Who agreed on Sunday to acquire the software company Red Hat for $34 Billion? A: IBM