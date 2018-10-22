Spence's Challenge: Monday, October 22nd

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which fast food company's franchisees have told their CEO that, "He has got to go?" A: JACK IN THE BOX

2) A reporter took a football to the head on live TV on which network? A: NFL NETWORK

3) Unseen for 200 years, whose jewels are going up for auction? A: MARIE ANTOINETTE

4) Who went on Insta and said they are turning down offers for Super Bowl commercials as a form of protest? A: AMY SCHUMER

5) Who fell off the stage during a concert performance in Mississippi Saturday? A: PAULA ABDUL