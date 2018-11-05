Spence's Challenge: Monday, November 5th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $298)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) What Hollywood star got into a physical altercation over a parking space in New York CIty on Friday? A: ALEC BALDWIN

2) Who is taking heat for a joke they made on SNL about a wounded veteran who is running for office? A: PETE DAVIDSON

3) An annoyed college football fan who stared down the camera as it panned the crowd has become a Twitter phenom. What school does she go to? A: LSU

4) Michael Thomas pulled a flip phone out of the goalpost padding to celebrate a touchdown yesterday. What team does he play for? A: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

5) Jimmy Kimmel and Brandon Flowers showed up at what Las Vegas community event this weekend? A: FIRST FRIDAY