Spence's Challenge: Monday, November 26th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (11/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which Super Bowl winning former NFL coach and TV analyst suffered a minor heart attack recently? A: MIKE DITKA

2) A family feud is threatening the legacy of what iconic American food brand? A: CAMPBELL SOUP

3) A Philadelphia 76ers fan has started a petition trying to ban whom from their home arena? A: KENDALL JENNER

4) Hailey Baldwin has a new necklace. What does it say? A: BIEBER

5) What color is the Fremont Cannon? A: REBEL RED!